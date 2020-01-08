Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree upcoming at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The New River Community College Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club will host the Truegrass bluegrass band and the Wolfe Brothers String Band this Saturday, Jan. 11, at Edward’s Hall at NRCC’s Dublin Campus.

Truegrass formed in 2004 and performs traditional bluegrass music that ranges from hard driving songs to slow ballads and gospel tunes. Truegrass has performed in the two Virginias, Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland and have released both bluegrass and gospel CDs. Band members include Donny Pratter (guitar and vocals), Jack Wells (mandolin and vocals), Wayne Thomas (banjo and vocals), Dewey Long (fiddle) and Brian Dunford (bass).

The Wolfe Brothers first formed in the 1970s but reformed again in the 90s to re-establish their unique old-time sound. Featuring three vocalists, the band boasts a repertoire ranging from rarely heard traditional songs to their own original tunes. Band members include Dale Morris (banjo, guitar and vocals), Casey Hash (guitar, accordion and vocals), Mac Traynham (fiddle and vocals) and Jesse Morris (upright bass).

