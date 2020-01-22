Falling bricks close Pulaski sidewalk

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Bricks fell from a West Main Street building Saturday, prompting town officials to close off a section of sidewalk and condemn the building.

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said around half a dozen bricks fell to the sidewalk from the façade of 73 W. Main., posing a hazard for pedestrians. Pulaski police and fire responded, roping off the area in case additional pieces of the façade gave way.

Utt said Pulaski Code Enforcement Officer Carla Hodge condemned the structure because it has been deemed unsafe for occupancy. Besides adjoining a sidewalk, it also is adjoining one of the alleys that intersect West Main.

The building is listed on tax rolls as being owned by Express Systems Foods in Mt. Airy, N.C.

