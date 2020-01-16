Eugene Ray ‘Gene’ Coltrane

Eugene Ray “Gene” Coltrane, age 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dickie Nelson, while under the care of Medi Home Health and Hospice.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Grace Spraker Coltrane, and his parents, Clyde R. Coltrane and Claude Coltrane.

He is survived by his daughters, Judith Coltrane Nelson, and her husband Dickie, and Karen Coltrane Phillips and her husband Randall; two grandsons, Brad Nelson and wife Aibie, and Blake Nelson and wife Cindy; step-granddaughter, Cyndi Phillips Brimm and husband Chris; five great-grandsons, Christopher, Travis and wife Katrina, Jeremy, Levi and Noah; step-grandson, Jaxson; one great-granddaughter, Lindsay, and two step-great-granddaughters, Becca and Hailey.

Gene was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and if having survived he would have been a great-great-grandfather come February.

Gene was enlisted in the United States Navy during WWII, stationed in the Philippines, providing humanitarian aid and relief.

He was employed by Appalachian Power Company for thirty-seven and one-half years, as a Hydro Reservoir Building Supervisor.

Visitation is at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, with memorial service immediately following. Entombment is at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gene’s hospice nurse, Jacqulin McDuffie, and aid, Barbara Luckado, for their care and compassion.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2020.

