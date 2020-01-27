Dublin Lions Club helps keep kids fed

Imagine heading to school Monday morning and trying to learn after having barely eaten all weekend.

Unfortunately, that’s the plight of too many children nationwide, including some in Pulaski County.

That’s where backpack programs step in. These programs provide each qualifying student with a backpack filled with kid-friendly, shelf stable nutritious foods to take home every Friday. This ensures the students have meals when they’re not at school.

Such volunteer programs, however, are only as good as the amount of support they receive from their communities. Each year, Dublin Lions Club helps fulfill one of its missions, combating hunger, by contributing a total of $5,000 to backpack programs at the county’s five elementary schools — Critzer, Dublin, Pulaski, Riverlawn and Snowville.

During its January meeting representatives of all but one of the programs were in attendance to accept their $1,000 checks and express gratitude to the club, which is in its 67th year of service to the community.

The checks were presented by Judy Alford, 2020 club president.

