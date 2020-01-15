Defendant in fatal wreck back in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who served five years in prison for causing a fatal wreck in 2013 is back in jail for allegedly violating terms of probation.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Dustin Keith Hodge, 31, of Pulaski, was arrested Thursday and is being held on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday and violating probation Nov. 15.

What sparked the probation violation charge isn’t clear, but Hodge’s hearing is scheduled April 20 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Hodge was convicted in December 2013 of involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 15, 2012, death of his girlfriend, Misty Dawn Davis of Hillsville. She was killed when the high performance car Hodge admittedly was driving at least 70 mph went out of control on Route 100. The vehicle traveled 424 feet while out of control, ejecting Davis and another passenger.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

