David Duane Quesenberry

David Duane Quesenberry, 75, of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Heritage Hall at Lexington, Lexington, VA. He was born on November 4, 1944 in Pulaski and was the son of the late Ernest Raymond Quesenberry, Sr. and Francis Bartlett Quesenberry. He was also preceded in death by brothers, E.R. Quesenberry, Jr., Donnie Quesenberry, Sherman Quesenberry and Darrell Quesenberry.

Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Quesenberry; son Jonathan Quesenberry; sisters Helen Skerkowski, Peggy Gore and Ann Williams; brothers Terry Quesenberry and Michael Quesenberry; five grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Quesenberry will be cremated.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2020.

