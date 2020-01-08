County welcomes first measureable snowfall

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County residents woke up Tuesday morning to a fresh coat of fluffy white snow thanks to early morning snow burst that left most of the county with at least an inch or more of the white stuff. Some areas measured two to three inches.

Morning traffic was slowed considerably as the fresh powder made some roads extremely slick. Pretreatment of most main roads with brine made most of those roads ready for traffic much quicker, but many back roads remained slick. Especially hazardous were back roads that were not hit by direct sunlight, allowing the snow to remain frozen and packed into ice as vehicles passed over it.

VDOT and county crews were hard at work early attempting to clear roads, but unfortunately most of the snow didn’t begin to fall until around 5 a.m.

Monday evening Pulaski County Public School officials announced that schools would operate on a two-hour delay, but those same officials made the determination by 6 a.m. that conditions were unsafe enough to cancel school for the day. The inclement weather also forced the postponement of two high school basketball games and a swim meet scheduled for Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, most roads were clear and ready for regular traffic. Some back roads did remain slick, but crews continued to work to get to them as soon as possible.

Temperatures were expected to move above freezing through the day Tuesday and into Wednesday, but higher wind gusts will make it feel colder. As usual, if you don’t like the weather just wait a day or so and it will change. Temperatures will hit the upper 40s by late Wednesday and Thursday, the mid-50s by Friday and upper-60s by the weekend.

