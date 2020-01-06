County posts reward in window vandalism

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who broke 19 windows out of the former Newbern Elementary School building.

Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers said it is estimated replacement of the windows will cost around $5,000, but that’s not the full cost to the county. “Even if they weren’t replaced, we’re having to spend $2,700 just to put plywood over the windows,” he said.

Pulaski County Public Schools conveyed the building, at 5470 Lyons Road, to the county Economic Development Authority after it was taken out of service as a school in 2010. Although it is vacant, the county still uses it for other purposes from time to time.

Several months ago local emergency services used the site as a command post for search and rescue training.

Anyone having information on the vandalism, suspect or suspects is asked to call Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 980-7800 or 980-7810 to remain anonymous.

