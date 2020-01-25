Cougars shock Blue Demons

By DAVID GRAVELY

Keep pushing and good things will happen eventually. That’s one of the things that Cougar Head Coach Tyler Cannoy has been telling his team all season. Friday night, the Cougars pushed just a little bit harder. The end result was a 56-53 win over 11-5 Christiansburg Blue Demons.

The two teams played earlier in the season, resulting in a 75-65 Christiansburg win. The Blue Demons are long, strong and shoot well.

The game started off much better for the Cougars this time. The two teams were tied 10-10 after one quarter and 19-19 after the second. The third quarter went to the Blue Demons, who outscored Pulaski County 21-15 to take a 40-34 lead into the final period.

Some teams would have simply given in at that point … not the Cougars. The Cougar defense held Christiansburg to 13 points in the final period while putting up 22 of their own. Junior AJ McCloud led the fourth quarter charge, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter. Junior Chris Hay got into the action by hitting five of six free throw attempts in the fourth. Junior Chayton Rollins also stepped up in the fourth, adding four of his seven points in the comeback.

McCloud’s 15 points led the Cougar scoring effort. Seniors Hayden Gray and Peyton Blackburn added 10 points each. Sophomore JJ Gulley added eight points and Rollins had his seven. Hay finished with five points, all in the fourth quarter. Junior Corvin Carter added the final Cougar point of the night.

Christiansburg was led by Tyrique Taylor with 16 points. Matt Collins scored 12 and Aiden Proudfoot scored nine in the loss.

The win for Pulaski County halted a three-game slump for the Cougars and moves them to 7-8 on the season.

The Cougar junior varsity squad fell by a final score of 48-53. The loss drops the JV Cougars to 8-8.

The two teams were scheduled to Graham High School Saturday to face the G-Men. Thursday, Jan. 30, the JV squad will travel to Patrick Henry to play the Patriots at 6 p.m.. The varsity squad will play PH Friday, Jan. 31, at Salem High School as a part of the Adam Ward Classic. Game time for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.

