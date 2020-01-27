Cougars fall to G-Men on the road

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

A night after shocking the Christiansburg Blue Demons at the Cougar Den, the Cougar basketball team suffered a tough loss on the road to the Graham G-Men, 60-71.

“We need to be more consistent,” Cougar Head Coach Tyler Cannoy said. “We need to be consistent and we need to be a better basketball team. Having two players out doesn’t help us, but we have to be able to fill in those spots.”

The players who were out were sophomore Josh Bourne and senior Luke Russell.

The Cougars fell behind 12-20 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 26-34 at the end of the first half. Graham won the third quarter 10-7 to take a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was proof that Pulaski County has the talent, they just need the consistency. The Cougars matched the G-Men point for point in the final quarter, with each team scoring 27 points to bring on the final score.

Sophomore JJ Gulley led the way for Pulaski County with 20 points, 12 of those coming in the final period. Senior Peyton Blackburn hit two big three-pointers and a free-throw in the fourth, bringing him game total to nine points. Junior AJ McCloud added eight points between the second and fourth quarters. Junior Corvin Carter added seven points and junior Chris Hay hit two three-pointers for six points. Senior Hayden Gray scored five. Junior Bradley Hudson added three and senior Nathan Swinney scored two.

Graham was led by David Graves with 19 points. Danny Dales, Jamir Blevins and Chance Dawson added nine points each. Zayvion Turner and Mangus Ray scored eight each. Nick Owens scored seven. Etwan Lambert and Ian Repass scored one point each.

With the loss the varsity team moves to 7-9 on the season.

The Cougar junior varsity squad also fell to the G-Men. Their final score was 35-40. The loss moves their record to 8-9.

The Cougars are scheduled to be back in action this week against the Patrick Henry Patriots. The JV team will travel to Roanoke Thursday for a 6 p.m. matchup. The varsity team will play the Patriots at Salem High School Friday, Jan. 31, as a part of the Adam Ward Classic. Game time Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

