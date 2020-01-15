Charge reduced in inmate sex case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A felony charge against a Pulaski woman who had consensual sex with an inmate was reduced to a misdemeanor Wednesday.

In an agreement with the prosecution, Rachel Leah Donaldson, 44, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She originally was charged with felony carnal knowledge of an inmate.

Asked by Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch whether the victim was consulted about the plea agreement Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor pointed out it was a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate. Since it was consensual, he said, the inmate refused to speak with prosecutors regarding the matter.

Donaldson received a 30-day jail sentence, with all but seven days suspended. Defense attorney Michael Barbour said Donaldson served the sentence at the time of her arrest. She will be placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation and is prohibited from going upon the property of the regional jail.

