Chamber initiates Outstanding Customer Service Awards

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Customer Service. It’s often the reason one goes back to a retailer or service provider and sometimes it’s the reason one avoids those same commercial establishments because of a negative customer service experience. A particularly bad or a notably good customer service experience will either keep a consumer coming back for more or drive that customer into the arms of a competitor… figuratively speaking.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) is well aware of this and has begun a monthly Outstanding Customer Service of the Month Award contest. Those who have had a notably positive customer service experience are urged to share this experience and submit nominations for the Outstanding Customer Service Award to the PCCC by calling (540) 674-1991 or by going online at www.pulaskichamber.info and clicking Blog and then nominations.

Here are some statistics to back up the importance of customer service to a business.

According to seohosting.com, it costs five times more to attract a new customer than to keep an existing one.

The U.S. Small Business Administration claims that 68% of customers that leave a brand, do so because they are upset about the treatment they’ve received.

The Harvard Business Review says that 48% of customers who had a negative experience told at least 10 others about their experience.

For readers with a positive customer service story, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce wants to know about them. Businesses nominated for the Outstanding Customer Service of the Month award will be noted in The Southwest Times, Pulaski Patriot and on social media.

Call (540) 674-1991 or vote online at www.pulaskichamber.info.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

Comments

comments