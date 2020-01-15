Body found in submerged vehicle

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The body of a Pulaski woman was found inside a submerged vehicle in Claytor Lake State Park Sunday, but foul play is not suspected, authorities say.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat launch area around 7 p.m. to a report of a vehicle possibly in the water, according to a press release. Special operations and dive teams were summoned to respond after units saw what appeared to be headlights visible under the water.

Divers found a 2004 Subaru containing a body later identified as 74-year-old Martha Rice Shelton of Pulaski. Shelton’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for examination.

The investigation is continuing.

Assisting with the vehicle and body recovery was Newbern Fire Department, REMSI, Pulaski County Special Operations Team, Radford Fire and Rescue, Pulaski County Emergency Services, Hubbard Towing, State Park Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and New River Valley Swift Water Association, which includes fire and rescue departments from Christiansburg and Long Shop McCoy.

