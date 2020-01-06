Attempted murder alleged in Wythe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wytheville woman is jailed without bond on three charges, including attempted murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Tammy Michelle Hounshell, 47, of 575 Hogback Road, Wytheville, was arrested at her home after the ex-boyfriend reported to police she fired two shots through the window of his vehicle before he was able to wrestle the .22-caliber pistol away from her, Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said in an email.

According to a press release from Dunagan, the incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 4200 block of East Lee Highway in Wythe County. Jestin Ray Christley, 44, told police Hounshell attempted to use her vehicle to crash into his vehicle while they were eastbound.

