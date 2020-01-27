At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program offered

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools has announced the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed for or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Meals will be provided at these facilities:

Dublin Elementary

600 Dunlap Road

Dublin, VA 24084

Tuesday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski Middle School

500 Pico Terrace

Pulaski, VA 24301

Tuesday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Central Gym

143 3rd Street NW

Pulaski, VA 24301

Tuesday, Wednesday (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Pulaski Church of God

1621 Bob White Blvd

Pulaski, VA 24301

Monday, Thursday, (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Critzer Elementary

100 Critzer Drive

Pulaski, VA 24301

Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

Ethelene W. Sadler

School Nutrition Director

Pulaski County Public Schools

202 N. Washington Avenue

Pulaski, VA 24084

540 994-2523

esadler@pcva.us

For further information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.

