By DAVID GRAVELY
Pulaski County Public Schools has announced the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed for or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Meals will be provided at these facilities:
Dublin Elementary
600 Dunlap Road
Dublin, VA 24084
Tuesday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski Middle School
500 Pico Terrace
Pulaski, VA 24301
Tuesday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Central Gym
143 3rd Street NW
Pulaski, VA 24301
Tuesday, Wednesday (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)
Pulaski Church of God
1621 Bob White Blvd
Pulaski, VA 24301
Monday, Thursday, (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)
Critzer Elementary
100 Critzer Drive
Pulaski, VA 24301
Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
For further information, please contact:
Ethelene W. Sadler
School Nutrition Director
Pulaski County Public Schools
202 N. Washington Avenue
Pulaski, VA 24084
540 994-2523
esadler@pcva.us
For further information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login