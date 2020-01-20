Arson charges sent to grand jury

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two arson charges have been certified to the grand jury against a man accused of setting fires at a church and residence in Pulaski in the fall.

Samuel Hampton Nixon, 21, of Radford, has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since his arrest Oct. 9. He is charged with setting fire to the back porch of a home on Draper Avenue in Pulaski Sept. 23 and to a storage building at First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Memorial Drive Oct. 8.

Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood said the residents were not home when the porch fire was set, but damage was estimated at $2,000. He estimated the storage building damage at $500.

Nixon’s charges are Class 4 felonies, each of which carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

