Anna Mae Wade Martin

Anna Mae Wade Martin, age 97, of Pulaski, Va., departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 11, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Bessie Hobert Handley Wade and James Edward Wade. She was a member of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, and a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Elwood Martin; sons, Stanley Wade Martin and Keith Ira Martin; brothers, Vance Wade, Charles Jackson and Jim Wade, and sisters, Lois Lewis and Gladys Houston. She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Denese Martin of Pulaski, Va.; sons, Howard Martin of Marietta, Ga., Larry Martin of Pulaski, Va., Alex Monroe Martin of Michigan, Archie Lamont Martin of Radford, Va., and 28 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Karen Black officiating. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. Repass is at the church following the burial.

The family is receiving friends Wednesday, Jan. 15, noon to 2 p.m., at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2020.

