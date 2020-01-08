2020 legislative session opens today

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RICHMOND — Virginia legislators return to Richmond today for the opening of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

The 60-day session convenes at noon in the Capitol Building in Richmond. Legislators had from Nov. 18 until 10 a.m. this morning to pre-file legislation they plan to introduce; however, bills can still be filed until the final filing date of Jan. 17.

In keeping with tradition, Gov. Ralph Northam will conclude the first day of the session at 7 p.m. with the delivery of his State of the Commonwealth address.

General Assembly sessions, held annually, begin on the second Wednesday in January. During even numbered years the sessions run 60 days and sessions in odd-numbered years are 30 days. The 2020 session adjourns March 7.

