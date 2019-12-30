Young tobacco users may have to go ‘cold turkey’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Young adults between ages 18 and 20, who currently use tobacco products, may have to give them up “cold turkey” if legislation passed by the U.S. Senate Thursday receives a presidential endorsement.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Tobacco-Free Youth Act, according to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who co-sponsored the bi-partisan bill with Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). The bill, which takes effect immediately upon receiving Trump’s signature, increases from 18 to 21 the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, which include e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

“I’m proud the Senate approved legislation today, including our Tobacco-Free Youth Act, to help address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children,” McConnell said. “It is because of my position as a tobacco state senator that I introduced this bill, and it is because of my role as Senate majority leader that President Trump will be signing the Tobacco-Free Youth Act into law by week’s end.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2019.

Comments

comments