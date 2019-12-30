Voice of the Cougars: Person of Interest -Scotty Scott

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Anyone who has attended a Pulaski County High School football game in the last few years has heard the ‘Voice of the Cougars’ call out play by play action over the PA system at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. That disembodied, if not disinterested voice, belongs to Pulaski County native and full time Cougar, Scotty Scott.

“I love announcing,” Scott declared. “That’s what brings me out Saturday to spend all day at the high school announcing basketball.”

In fact, the day Scotty met me for an interview, he was due to work as the announcer for two middle school, one JV and one varsity basketball game, all of which occurred one after the other on a Saturday afternoon at the PCHS gym.

Scotty Scott grew up on the banks of Claytor Lake and early on wanted to become a psychiatrist like his father. After spending some time studying this subject matter, Scotty decided he wasn’t cut out to listen to other people’s problems all day and found a new career path.

“I basically looked at the two things I enjoy the most, which are kids and sport and a combination of the two makes you a PE teacher,” said Scotty.

After Scotty graduated in 1995 from Radford University, he began working part time for the Pulaski County School system as a special education teacher.

“I bided my time and I never did leave the county,” Scott recounted. “I never put my application in anywhere else. I wanted to be in Pulaski County because I grew up a Cougar and just kind of kept my foot in the door. Sometimes it felt like I had my foot in the door so long I thought my leg was gonna fall off.”

Eventually, a part time PE position opened up.

“I taught two days a week at Pulaski Middle School for short days and then the other three days a week I was at Dublin Elementary school all day,” Scott remembered.

Scott was then offered a full time teaching position at Claremont Elementary School, where he remained until that school closed. Since its opening in 2005, Scotty Scott has taught Physical Education to pupils attending Pulaski Elementary School.

“I love what I do,” Scott declared. “It’s challenging but I love the kids. Especially at the elementary level, the kids are still finding their athletic ability. You can see some who have great hand eye coordination and great fine motor skills immediately. And then you see some that we’re still trying to teach how to skip in second grade.”

As in any teaching gig, anywhere in the country, there are both challenges and rewards.

“The main thing that that I like doing … I just … I like loving on the kids,” said Scott. “Unfortunately a lot of the kids don’t get enough of that. You know, we have a lot of kids who lack a father figure in their life. So, to be a positive role model in their lives is very rewarding. I’ll see kids now that I taught 20 years ago and they’ll come up and they’ll tell me that they remember the nickname I gave them and what I meant to them as a teacher.”

Sometimes former students express themselves in written form.

“I just got a letter out of the blue from a former student who just graduated from college at Concord,” said Scott. “It said because of my influence on him he excelled in track. He ran track for Concord. That letter came at a good time because it was in the middle of the week, when a teacher tends to be hitting the wall a little bit. Then you get something like that and that makes you realize why you do what you do.”

In addition to teaching, Scotty Scott earns extra income as a DJ for hire.

“I always played music,” said Scott. “Like if I came to a party, people would say, ‘Scotty bring some music we can listen to,’ So I invested in some equipment. I thought as long as I’m bringing the music and everybody wants me to do it, it would be nice to be compensated a little bit. So, that’s what got me into that. I didn’t even advertise. It was just kind of word-of-mouth.”

These days Scott works as a DJ for hire for prom and homecoming events and is well-known for the many weddings where he provides the music.

“My philosophy is I don’t want to break somebody’s bank account,” said Scott. “So to offer a reasonably priced DJ service … to be a blessing to people and their special days is a pretty awesome thing.”

Scott often blends his disc jockey skills into his work as an announcer for school sporting events.

“Like in a basketball game, during timeouts and stuff, I’ll play the songs that are going to get people excited,” Scott continued. “I know I’m doing a good job when I look up in the crowd and see people dance and see people moving their head or clapping their hands. So, I love doing it.”

Announcing high school sports is the fulfillment of a long held dream for Scotty Scott. It began almost a decade ago, when PCHS Athletic Director Mark Hanks called Scott one night.

“He said, ‘Hey, I’ve got an announcing job for you,’” Scott recounted. “I got really excited because I thought it was basketball. He said, ‘Well, it’s not basketball but how would you like to announce football games on Friday night?’ Well that blew me out of the water because I’ve always loved Cougar football. I’ve always gone to as many games as I can but to be able to be a part of it and to feel like part of the team … that’s really special.”

There’s a lot going on at a PCHS football game. The announcer must keep track of who carried the ball to what yard line, who tackles the ball carrier, the first downs, the penalties and the numerous clubs that are promoting various special events. Tye Kirtner works alongside Scott in the announcing booth to help him keep track of the minutia of every football game.

“My goal every week is to try to generate excitement from the fans because I know the kids on the field will play harder if the fans are louder,” said Scott. “I know a game is a lot more fun for me to announce when the fans are louder. If there’s a big third down coming up, I’ll tell the fans to get on their feet or the defense makes a big stop I’ll say something like, ‘How about a big hand for the Cougar defense?’ I just try to create a real home field advantage.”

Scotty Scott clearly enjoys the spectacle of sport and in addition to football, he acts as announcer for Cougar basketball, volleyball and softball games.

His dedication to the Cougar Nation is unquestionable but anyone even vaguely acquainted with Scotty Scott soon realizes that one of the Pulaski County PE teacher’s greatest passions involves a crimson clad college football team who calls Tuscaloosa their home.

Scotty’s dad grew up in Alabama and attended Alabama University. Two of his cousins played for Alabama coach Bear Bryant and Scotty spent many hours of his early childhood in front of the TV watching the Crimson Tide roll over their opponents.

Like many Alabama adherents, Scotty has been known to show his passion for the Crimson Tide on many of the shirts he wears … or on his hats, or shoes or on bumper stickers on the back of his car.

“We were Alabama people,” said Scott. “I mean I love sports in general but Alabama football is … I’m very passionate about it and the people around here know it, too. They let me know about it if Alabama loses. I catch a lot of flak. But fortunately they don’t lose a whole lot.”

Scotty, who describes his wife Gena as “very understanding,” makes a habit of attending University of Alabama home games with great regularity. His collection of Alabama memorabilia, much of it signed by Crimson Tide players and coaches, is staggering. Still, his dedication to the red and white is secondary to his loyalty to the burgundy and gold.

“As much as I love Alabama football, I will never miss announcing a Cougar football game,” declared Scott. “I try to go to some games throughout the year but I always go whenever we don’t have a home football game on Friday night because I feel like if I’m going to be the voice of the Cougars, it wouldn’t be right for me to abandon them and go down to watch college football game in Alabama.”

Scotty has many friends and family down south but has ties that bind in Pulaski County.

“I would love to have a place in Alabama where I could go and stay but in all honesty, I have a home church in Valley Harvest Ministries and like I said, I’m hoping that I can announce ballgames until I physically can’t even see the players anymore because I love doing it that much,” said Scott.

Scotty lives with his wife Gena (very understanding), his daughter Emmerson (a PCHS Junior) and his grandson Aavin in his house in Dublin and by all counts leads a happy life.

“I always tell my daughter, Emmerson, everything that I’ve been afforded in life is not because I’m better than anybody,” said Scott. “I feel like the opportunities that I’ve been given are because I’ve always tried to be a good person. So whatever you do, I tell my daughter and other people, do your best. Because you don’t get too many do overs in this life. And, you know, if I walked out of here today and God forbid be hit by a truck, I can say that I believe I’ve had a great life and I love what I do and I hope that people will have good things to say about me.”

I, personally, have no doubt that would be the case.

And by the way, Roll Tide Roll Scotty.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2019.

Comments

comments