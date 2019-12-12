SWVVC wreath laying set for Saturday

By DAVID GRAVELY

Saturday will mark the seventh year that the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin will host their annual wreath-laying ceremony. This year, like each year in the past, the event will continue to grow as more than 1,200 wreaths will be placed at the final resting places of many Veterans and their spouses.

“We consider this event an honor to be involved in,” said Mary Lou Summers, who has been involved with the event and the cemetery from the beginning and is the chairman of the group, as well as serving as a Liaison to Surviving Spouses with the Roanoke Valley Chapter of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). “We have a group that truly considers this a labor of love. We want to do our part to honor those resting here in this beautiful place.”

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers is a nonprofit public charity who sole purpose is supporting the cemetery and events to include, but not exclusively, the purchase and placement of live holiday wreaths on Veterans gravesites on the second December of each year. The committee formed Aug. 2013 and by December they had enough resources to complete the mission for the first time.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month and 1 p.m. at the administrative office of the cemetery. While the main goal of the group is the wreath-laying, they are also involved in other activities from fundraising to educating people on issues concerning Veterans and the cemetery.

The wreaths used in the ceremony are purchased from Worcester Wreath Company, located in Maine, who sells the wreaths to the group at $8.50 per wreath. This same company charges the group no taxes or delivery fees. Upon arrival, each wreath is individually inspected and “fluffed” to ensure that is presentable. That takes place the day before the ceremony each year. Also, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Roanoke donated the equipment to have the “Avenue of Flags” displayed at the entrance to the cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, with a 1 p.m. start time. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

The wreaths will be moved to the distribution point by the UAW Ride For Freedom Truck with a motorcycle escort from the UAW Local 2069.

The Virginia State Police Color Guard will present the colors. The Roanoke Battalion UNS Sea Cadet Corps will lead the assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance. The guest speaker for the event will be Steven J. Combs, Acting Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Rifle Team will present the 21-gun salute. Taps and pre-ceremony music will be provided by the 29th Division Virginia Army National Guard Band. The closing hymn, Amazing Grace, will be played by bagpiper Andrew Shields Meeks.

Those attending are to park at the Lions Club field, where bus shuttles will move people to the staging area. The event will take place, rain or shine.

