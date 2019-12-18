Supervisors vote yes on 2A Sanctuary resolution

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As was expected, Monday evening’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors drew several hundred attendees, the vast majority of whom came in support of a pro Second Amendment Resolution that was scheduled for a vote.

To accommodate the crowd, the meeting was held at the Central Gym which was filled nearly to capacity for Monday’s meeting.

Even as this was the primary reason for the presence of hundreds of citizens at the last supervisor’s meeting of the year, other business matters were also on the agenda, among them, three public hearings.

The first public hearing involved the county’s newly completed Comprehensive Plan and though the plan dealt with long term and potentially impactful ideas backed by much research and thought, when the public was invited to comment, no one approached the podium.

When the topic of transferring funds over from last year’s budget to this year’s budget was brought up, only Deborah Damien, who carried a large American flag, came to the podium to comment. Damien questioned the transfer of funds and asked whether taxes would be raised. After Chairman of the Board Andy McCready assured her that this vote was largely procedural and that taxes would remain unchanged, Damien withdrew.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2019.

