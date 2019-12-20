Rudolph “Jack” Lee Viers

Rudolph “Jack” Lee Viers, 90, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was retired from the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Frances Viers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Kathleen M. Viers; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Cindy Viers, and Timothy and Regina Viers, all of Dublin; grandchildren, Andrew, Heth and Sarah; great grandchildren, Olivia, Claire, Owen, Nora and Josiah; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

The Viers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

