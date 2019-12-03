Richard Evelyn Byrd Fowlkes

Richard Evelyn Byrd Fowlkes, age 88, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

He was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Richmond, Va., and was the son of the late Grace Saunders Fowlkes and Clarence Waltin Fowlkes. Richard was a well-known owner and operator of Fowlkes Grocery in the Shiloh community of Pulaski County, Va. He was a United States veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Kemp Fowlkes, three brothers, Curtis, Robert and Warren, and four sisters, Helen Manuel, Mildred Shelton, Dolly Chrisley and Eva Kreidel.

He is survived by three sons, Larry Fowlkes of Pulaski, Va., Rickey Fowlkes of Radford, Va., and Stanley C. (Alesa) Fowlkes of Christiansburg Va.; stepson, Eddie Jones of Roanoke, Va.; brother, William Fowlkes of Wytheville, Va.; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Damron officiating. Interment with military honors is noon Friday at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Friday, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

