Restaurants nourishing Pulaski coffers

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Even with the loss of a longtime eating establishment near the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Pulaski meals tax revenue is expected to surpass budget projections by more than $100,000 by the end of the fiscal year.

Based on meals tax receipts since July 1, Town Manager Shawn Utt said revenue from the tax is projected to surpass $1.1 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2020.

“This is, by far, the best tax revenue we’ve had,” he said, noting that the annual tally when he started work as town manager in mid-October 2013 was about $470,000. “We’ve really grown that one well.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2019.

Comments

comments