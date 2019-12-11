Residents: O Pulaski, O Pulaski, Your decorations need replacing!

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Apparently, going out in public this time of year can be a challenge if you’re on Pulaski Town Council.

One council member and Mayor David Clark said they were accosted by town residents during recent outings regarding the health of decorations adorning utility poles every Christmas.

“I got attacked by a bunch of citizens in the lobby of Food City, complaining about the Christmas decorations,” Councilman Lane Penn said during a recent council roundtable discussion. “Brooks (Councilman Dawson) was there, but he couldn’t help me out.”

Dawson is manager of Food City.

Clark said he had a similar experience in a Pulaski restaurant.

“Is there anything we can do?” Penn asked.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said the town has around 130 decorations, of which, engineer Bill Pedigo interjected, “We lose a few every year.”

With replacement costs ranging from $300 to $500 per pole, excluding mounting hardware, replacement carries a midrange bill of around $52,000.

