Radford announces new scholarship program

By WILLIAM PAINE

This past week, Radford University announced the establishment of a four-year scholarship program called the Highlander Distinction Program. Through the program, which is for incoming students studying on the main campus, RU will invest approximately $13 million in new financial aid to be awarded over the next four years.

The Highlander Distinction Program will offer both merit-based and need-based awards, as well as a combination of both types. These awards are available to both in-state and out of state students for the duration of an undergraduate’s four years of schooling. However, students must maintain a 3.0 grade-point average to continue to be eligible to receive financial aid through the program.

