Pulaski ushers in Christmas Thursday

Santa Claus to meet with children, then participate in parade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The Christmas season is officially being ushered in Thursday evening with town of Pulaski’s annual Pulaski Aglow celebration and tree lighting in Jackson Park, followed by Pulaski County Jaycees’ annual Christmas Parade.

Of course, Santa Claus is set to arrive in time to meet with children in the Jackson Park gazebo before making his annual ride through town atop a Pulaski Fire Department truck.

Pulaski Aglow activities get underway at 4 p.m. and conclude shortly after 6:30 with the lighting of the park and community Christmas tree.

Parade participant line-up starts at Duncan Street Bridge at 6 and continues along First Street. The parade begins its trek through town at 7.

In addition to visits and photos with Santa, this year’s Pulaski Aglow events include musical and drama performances, cookie decorating, marshmallow roasting, hot coffee and cocoa, a holiday Marketplace and a gingerbread man craft.

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, The Marketplace is holding a special Christmas market starting at 4 p.m. in the park. The market features local vendors and their wide variety of wares.

This year’s Pulaski Aglow musical performances are by YMCA of Pulaski County preschool children, Pulaski Middle School Choir and Pulaski County High School Golden Cougar Marching Band.

New River Valley Regional Theatre and Pulaski Middle School drama classes also will be on hand to entertain the crowd.

If you don’t have a chance to eat before heading out to the park, there will be plenty of snacks and beverages to keep everyone warm and toasty.

Coffee Grinder in downtown Pulaski is providing hot coffee and hot chocolate to sip, while Pulaski Fire Department is again offering marshmallows to roast over a campfire.

Pulaski Senior Center spent several days preparing cookies for the annual cookie decorating activity. Senior citizens and center staff will be on hand to help the young ones decorate cookies to eat onsite or take home.

After making cookies, the kids can head over to New River Valley Community Services’ crafting event. Staff from the agency will be on site to instruct children in creating cute foam gingerbread men.

Those interested in participating in the parade have until 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, Dec. 4) to sign up. Call Lin Martin at 540-577-1197. This year’s theme is “Christmas at home.”

After lining up along First Street, the parade turns right onto Jefferson Avenue and right again onto Main Street. It then continues east along Main Street to the area of Tractor Supply, where it disbands.

