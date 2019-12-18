Pulaski likely to join sanctuary movement

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If Pulaski Town Council followed through with its stated intentions earlier this month Pulaski joined nearly 100 Virginia towns, cities and counties Tuesday evening in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Council unanimously decided at its Dec. 3 legislative meeting to have staff prepare a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution for a vote at Tuesday evening’s work session, which took place after The Southwest Times’ Wednesday edition deadline.

Councilman Jamie Radcliffe made the Dec. 3 motion to prepare a resolution that would be worded similar to one passed by Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. More than 60 citizens were in attendance at that meeting. Three men addressed council, with only one speaking in opposition of sanctuary status.

The resolution considered Tuesday evening states:

A Resolution Affirming the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia

WHEREAS, the members of the Town Council of the Town of Pulaski, Virginia have taken an oath to defend and uphold the constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia; and,

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed:” and,

WHEREAS, Article I, § 13 of the Virginia Constitution reads: “That a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed …;” and,

WHEREAS, the Town Council has no legislative, regulatory or enforcement authority related to “the purchase, possession, transfer, ownership, carrying, storage or transporting of firearms, ammunition, or components or combination thereof,” as provided by Section 15.2-915 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended, and has no authority over the independent execution of the duties of the constitutional officers involved in law enforcement; and,

WHEREAS, the Town Council is concerned that introduced legislation for the 2020 Virginia General Assembly, if passed, could infringe upon rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, § 13of the Virginia Constitution; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Council of the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, sitting in regular session this 17th day of December 2019, fully affirms its support of the rights ensured and protected by the constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, including the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms; and,

BE IT FURTHER, RESOLVED, that the Town Council urges the Virginia General Assembly, the United States Congress, and other agencies of State and Federal government to vigilantly preserve and protect those rights by rejecting any provision, law, or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe, or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms;

and,

BE IT, FURTHER, RESOLVED, that the Town Council directs its staff to forward a copy of this resolution to the County’s elected representatives in the Virginia General Assembly and the United States Congress and to the Governor of Virginia.

This resolution is effective upon adoption and is hereby adopted this 17th day of December 2019 by the duly recorded vote of the Town Council of the Town of Pulaski Virginia.

Second Amendment Sanctuary jurisdictions now encompass more than 40 percent of the state’s population, according to statistics.

