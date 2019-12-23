Pulaski County American Evolution receives recognition

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At the December meeting, members of the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee presented the Board of Supervisors with the Best Statewide Commemoration Partner Award. This award was bestowed to the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee by former Virginia Governor George Allen during the First Official English Thanksgiving in North America Commemorative Ceremony Dec. 4, at the Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg, Virginia.

American Evolution 2019 celebrated democracy, diversity and opportunity in Virginia.

Four of these Best Commemoration Partner awards were bestowed at that first Thanksgiving celebration. Two were given to colleges and one to a church, but only one county, Pulaski County, received this recognition. The Pulaski County American Evolution Committee held several events commemorating the importance of 1619 throughout the year.

Each member of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors received a commemorative coin given to the committee for this purpose.

Members of the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee include Chairwoman Carol Smith, Rhonda Whitehurst, Nancy Burchette, Mary Catherine Stout, Elinor Farmer, Lisa Webb, Peggy White, Carolyn Matthews and Shannon Ainsley.

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2019.

