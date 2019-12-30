PFD Fire Prevention Program pays off

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Information a 12-year-old gleaned from Pulaski Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention Program helped ensure two Pulaski residents were around to celebrate Christmas, even though they weren’t able to do so at home.

Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said Pulaski, Dublin and Newbern fire departments responded at 6:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, to a structure fire at 215 Henry Ave., Pulaski. The first units to arrive within three minutes of being dispatched found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Kiser said fire was located in the basement of the two-story structure. Although accessing it was challenging, firefighters eventually were able to gain access and quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire was under control by 7:36 p.m. and all units were back in service by 9:30.

According to Kiser, a 12-year-old boy who lived across the street from the structure saw the smoke and called 911, then knocked on the door to alert the occupants to the fire.

“This young man told fire department personnel he has repeatedly attended and listened to his annual Fire Prevention Program at his school …,” Kiser said. “He said the program helped him remember the steps (to follow) in the time of need and he was glad he could help out.”

Red Cross assisted the two residents displaced by the fire.

Pulaski Fire Department responded with two engines, a utility truck and 24 firefighters; Dublin brought an engine and 12 members, and Newbern brought two members and the air truck. REMSI, Pulaski Police Department and American Electric Power also assisted.

