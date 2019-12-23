PES students enjoy movie at Pulaski Theatre

By WILLIAM PAINE

Wednesday, Dec. 18, Pulaski Elementary School students were treated to a free Christmas themed movie at the Pulaski Theatre.

It took two showings to allow for all the students at PES to fit into the historic theater. For the first show, the Pulaski Theatre presented Toy Story 4 for the younger students of PES. The older students attending PES were treated to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the second showing, which occurred in the early afternoon.

For each show, six school busses were needed to transport the students back and forth between the school and the theater. Pulaski Theatre Manager Bob McKinney estimates that about 300 children attended each show. To make the movie going experience all the more enjoyable, the theater provided 600 boxes of popcorn, which took McKinney and his helpers nearly three hours to fill. The popcorn was provided at no cost to the children.

This is the third year in a row that the Pulaski Theatre acted as Christmas movie hosts to students from Pulaski Elementary School and according to McKinney, this tradition will continue next year.

“The kids had a ball,” said McKinney.

