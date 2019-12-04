The Pulaski County High School Choral Department will present its annual Holiday Concert Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in the PCHS Little Theater. This show will include a variety of festive holiday music and even a carol sing-a-long at the end. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to enjoy the artwork on display before the concert. Make plans to start your holidays by attending this family friendly, fun and festive event!
