PCHS Principal relieved of his position

Mike Grim, principal of Pulaski County High School, has been relieved from his position and is set to be transferred to another administrative position within the Pulaski County School system for the upcoming Spring semester.

Grim met with Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers last week and was reportedly notified of his likely transfer during their discussion.

Grims sudden transfer led to a student led protest at the PCHS flagpole at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“He gets along very well with the students,” said Pulaski County School Board member Becki Cox. “I admired his relationship with the students … they find him very approachable.”

Indeed, upward of 300 students gathered in the pouring rain in the PCHS courtyard Tuesday to show their support for the newly ousted principal.

Monday, Dec. 15, Grim addressed the school board in a closed session at a special called meeting. At this same meeting, members of the school board voted unanimously to transfer Grim and hire Richard D. Thomas to act as interim PCHS principal until a permanent replacement can be hired.

Thomas, who had retired before this appointment, formerly served as principal at Fort Chiswell Middle School, assistant principal at Fort Chiswell High School and Wythe County Public Schools Director of Personnel.

Indeed, Grim’s immanent replacement came as a surprise to many, if not all, of those who are familiar with the former PCHS Principal.

At the November meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Grim presented a series of graphs and pie charts, which seemed to indicate that PCHS was on the upswing in general terms.

Attendance, which has been on ongoing concern at PCHS in particular, was presented as being on the upswing and student graduation rates were shown as being well above the state average.

Perhaps the most important graphic that Grim presented to the board related to the significant decline in Office Discipline Referrals (ODR) and especially as it relates to Students with Disabilities and minorities.

Compared to the same period of time last year, ODR’s decreased from 383 to 180 for this year’s school year and total days of suspension went from 468 for the first two months of last year to 162 for the beginning of the 2019 school year.

Grim also showed how Office Discipline Referrals for students with disabilities fell from 149 last year to 76 for the same period this year.

The lowering of these rates of suspension and discipline were purposeful, as officials from Richmond had reviewed discipline policies at PCHS’s and determined that minority and learning disabled students were being disciplined at a proportionally higher rate than was seen as acceptable.

The idea of improving those numbers prompted the school system to implement a restorative justice plan, which encouraged teachers to find ways of solving disciplinary problems without referring them to the school principal. As the numbers show, this change in policy also resulted in less significant disciplinary action even after disruptive students had been referred to the office.

Applying the restorative justice plan has led to the perception that, in spite of the numbers showing less suspensions, there is a discipline problem in some of Pulaski County Public Schools. The new policy encourages teachers to deal with behavior problems before sending disruptive students to the office.

Some teachers have commented that once students are sent to the office, they are much less likely to be disciplined than in the past.

Even so, the push to continue the restorative justice program is ongoing, as officials in Richmond have inferred that the numerical discrepancies involving discipline of students of different ethnicities is due to a pattern of discriminatory behavior. Indeed, Jana Beckner, the school system’s newly hired director of human resources, has already met with Virginia’s Office of Human Rights to discuss correcting this disparity.

