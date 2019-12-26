Pauline Quesenberry Lyons

Pauline Quesenberry Lyons, 89, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday morning, Dec. 23, 2019, at Pulaski Health and Rehab in Pulaski, Va.

She was born June 6, 1930, in Pulaski, Va., and was the daughter of the late James Stephen Quesenberry and Emma Geneva Funk Quesenberry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Donald Lyons; two sisters, Mildred Web and Joyce Ann Oliphant, and a special sister-in-law, Alma Lyons Harris.

Pauline was employed at Pulaski YMCA from 1982 until her retirement in 2016. She was a pillar in the community and was the “face” of the YMCA for many years. Her tenure began in childcare and then moved to the front desk position, where she greeted all members and visitors. Pauline was a very loving and caring person and this was evident by the many children who came back to visit her as adults; some even calling her Mom.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna L. Lyons of Bronxville, N.Y.; sister, Naomi Whitaker, of Pulaski, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Rex Stephen Quesenberry (Debbie), also of Pulaski, Va.; very special friend and caregiver, Andy Fitzgerald of Dublin, Va., along with many nieces, nephews and a host of special friends.

Visitation is at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., Friday, Dec. 27, 3 p.m. The family is receiving friends Saturday, Dec. 28, 1-2 p.m., at Calvary Church in Dublin, Va., with the funeral immediately following, with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment is at Newbern Cemetery in Newbern, Va.

The family suggests memorials be made to Pulaski YMCA, 615 Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

