NRVBC reaches maximum capacity

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For the first time since its founding in 1998, the New River Valley Business Center is at 100% capacity with every available space in the 55,000 square-foot building now occupied.

“The New River Valley Development Board has worked very hard over the years to provide a platform for people to start businesses of all types,” stated Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber, Chair of the New River Valley Development Board. “What pleases me the most is that 32 different organizations have their offices here and are providing employment to over 85 people.”

The Business Center is located in Fairlawn and is supported by Pulaski and Floyd counties, the towns of Pulaski, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and the City of Radford.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 11, 2019.

Comments

comments