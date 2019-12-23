North Pole officials confirm successful sleigh test

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

NORTH POLE – Officials at the North Pole have confirmed that the final tests for Santa’s’ sleigh have been conducted and a short flight was conducted today in preparation for his Christmas Eve flight.

Lead Elf Bernard, who is in charge of all things leading up to the departure of Santa in the early morning hours, held a news conference Monday afternoon with details about the test flight.

“We were very pleased with the way the sleigh handled and expect to see the trip made without a problem,” he said. “Our mechanics have done a fine job this year of not only making sure the sleigh is in top-notch mechanical condition, but all of the little extras are also fully functioning and ready to go as well.”

While the normal Christmas Eve trip early in the day, making his first stop in the South Pacific, traveling from there to New Zealand and then Australia. His route normally starts at the International Date Line over the Pacific Ocean.

Santa doesn’t experience time the way the rest of us do, which is how he is able to visit every house in the world in one night. Officials at NASA have been trying for years to study and understand how he does it, in hopes that they can use that technology in space travel.

Children in Pulaski County can expect Santa to arrive sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight, depending on how the winds over the ocean affect the speed of the sleigh and reindeer. Over the past five years, Santa has arrived on the East Coast around 11 p.m. and made his way to the New River Valley around midnight.

Children should also be on the lookout over the course of the next two days for Elf Observers. Santa will be making a quick pit stop at the New River Valley Airport in Dublin Christmas Eve. Since he has plans to stop already, Santa sent several Elfs to the area to monitor a few select children. If you spot an Elf, please allow them to go about their jobs, but if you have a cookie they will gladly take it.

Send any photos taken of an Elf in your area to editor@southwesttimes.com. Also, be sure to follow Santa’s progress as he heads to our hometown on our Facebook page.

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2019.

Comments

comments