Norma Jean Jonas Gates

Norma Jean Jonas Gates, 89, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

She was born March 19, 1930, in Cripple Creek, Va., to Fred Haller Jonas and Thelma Copenhaver Jonas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Harry, and her brother, David.

She was a homemaker and mother, a member of First United Methodist Church since the age of 14, and a member of the Good Neighbor Club.

She is survived by her brother, James Jonas and wife, Violet, of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Debra Gates Scanland and husband, David, of Christiansburg, Va.; sons, Jesse Gates of Pulaski Va., and Robert Gates and wife, Mary, of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah, Kallie, Andrew, Matthew, Kelley and Riley, and great-grandchildren, Sydney and Ethan of Greensboro, N.C., and Landon and Sophie, of Radford, Va.

A memorial service is being held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Visitation precedes the service, 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, N.W., Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

