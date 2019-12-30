Next Level VR opens on first Saturday of the new year

By WILLIAM PAINE

Next Level Virtual Reality, located at the corner of West Main Street and Jefferson Avenue in downtown Pulaski, is set to open its doors at 10 a.m. this coming Saturday, Jan. 4.

The storefront at 94 W. Main Street has undergone major renovations and hasn’t been open to the public for some time now. Next Level VR stake holders Jordan Persson, Jacob Prine, Ian Turbyfill, Jacob Hale and Luke Allison have decided to mark the occasion by holding two Super Smash Brothers video game tournaments on the first Saturday of 2020.

The first Super Smash Brothers tournament, based on a video game that came out several years ago, will take place from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. The Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, based on a version of the game that came out this year, will take place from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. that same afternoon.

