Nellie Ruth Compton Donley

Nellie Ruth Compton Donley, age 89, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

Born Sept. 27, 1930, in Ameagle, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Paul Harrison Compton and Virginia May Cobbler Compton. Her husband, Billy Jones Donley Sr.; daughters, Helen Jean Ashby, Vickie Diane Hammill, Lucy M. Brady; grandsons, Nathan James Hammill, Christopher Michael Vaughn; sisters, Shelby Jean Compton, Betty C. Horsley; brothers, Paul Jack Compton, David Joe Compton, and son-in-law, Joseph “Joe” Hammill, also preceded her in death.

Nellie was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Radford, Va.

She is survived by her children, Billy “Jay” (Rachel) Donley of Christiansburg, Va. Paul “Jody” (Betsy) Donley of Patrick Springs, Va., and Michael Dean Donley of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, B.J. Donley and Mandy, Hanna Donley, Eric Donley and BreeAnn, Amy Beth Anderson and Andrew, and Luke Donley and Heather; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine Bell of Raleigh, N.C. and Lula-Belle Meadows of Martinsville, Va., and brothers, Tom Tyler (Bonnie) Compton of Ridgeway, Va., and Joseph Wayne “Joey” (Tania) Compton of Ridgeway, Va.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Radford, Va., with Pastor Brent Strouf officiating. Interment follows at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Friday at the church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2019.

