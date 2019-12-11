Murder trial continued to spring

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The murder trial for Brent E. Harrell, originally set for this week, has been continued to spring.

The two-day jury trial was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, but is now set for a three-day jury trial March 30-April 1.

Harrell, 20, is charged in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn. According to evidence presented during preliminary hearing, Harrell and Dowell were best friends until Dowell started dating Harrell’s ex-girlfriend.

