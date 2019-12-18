Maxine Porter Dotson

Maxine Porter Dotson, 84, of Dublin, Va., died Monday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2019, in Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

She was born in Wythe County, Va., March 5, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Porter. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and seven sisters, and many extended family members. Maxine was the youngest of 12 children.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jack Thacker; granddaughter and spouse, Hailee and James Willard; grandsons and spouse, Remington Dotson Thacker and Daniel and Emily Thacker; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jerico and Jaylee, and sisters, Betty Rupe and Irene Woolridge.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Randall Lawrence officiating. Burial follows in Bethany Cemetery, Wythe County, Va. Visiting is Friday from the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from noon until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

