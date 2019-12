Master Gardner applicants sought

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Are you one of those people who fawn over seed catalogues and can’t wait for spring to arrive so you can get your hands in the dirt again?

If so, New River Valley Master Gardner Program may be for you.

Montgomery County Extension Office is seeking applicants to take part in its 2020 Master Gardener Training classes that begin in late February and run through early May.

