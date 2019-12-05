Mary Alice Kidd Edmonds

Jan. 31, 1948-Dec. 4, 2019

Mary Alice Kidd Edmonds, 71, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

She was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church in Barren Springs, Va., and a bookkeeper with New River Community Action. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Martha Kidd.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Nelson Edmonds; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Teresa Edmonds of Mitchell Crossroad Community, Va.; daughter, Sarah Edmonds of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, Bradley Edmonds of Pulaski, Va., Allison Akers and Megan Akers, both of Dublin, Va.; great-granddaughter, Reighlynn Edmonds; sisters, Judy Bladon and Sandy Lackey, both of Pulaski, Va.; niece, Emily Lackey, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is being held 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Glenwood United Methodist Church in Barren Springs, Va., with Pastor Ruthann Henley officiating.

The Edmonds family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

