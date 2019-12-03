Loan will keep Pulaski water flowing during power outages

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A loan from Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will allow Pulaski to keep water flowing to 90% of its customers in the event of a power outage.

VDH has offered the town a 50-50 grant/loan in the amount of $98,600 to purchase three generators for use at main pump stations on Ridge and Pierce avenues and Route 11, near Calfee Park.

A grant will pay half of the cost and the town will be able to finance the other half ($49,300) through a 20-year, 2.5% interest VDH loan. Town Manager Shawn Utt said annual payments would be $2,500, “which is negligible considering you’re able to get backup service to right at 90% of the town’s customers.”

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2019.

