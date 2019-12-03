Light show returns to Randolph Park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Randolph Park will be a hot bed for activity again this holiday season as DAK Lights draws visitors from near and far for its annual Christmas lights and music show.

The popular event kicked off Thanksgiving evening and continues through New Year’s Eve. It is located near the shelter at the back of the park.

The show begins at 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and ends just before the main gate to the park closes promptly at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday shows run 5:30 p.m. until the gate closes promptly at 11 p.m.

When it was introduced to a Pulaski County neighborhood in November 2010, the light show had 3,000 traditional incandescent white, red and green Christmas lights. It now features over 20,000 LED Christmas lights capable of producing millions of color combinations.

The lights are now displayed on a frame in the shape of a home with multiple windows. Visitors are instructed to tune their radios to 103.9 FM to hear the Christmas music that accompanies the approximately 20-minute light show.

