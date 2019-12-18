Last Illusion returns to theater Saturday

The sounds of Christmas will fill the air inside Pulaski Theatre Saturday night as Last Illusion-The Premiere Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Pulaski.

Last Illusion has proven to be a popular holiday event in the community since its initial appearance here in 2015. The group took a one-year hiatus in 2018, so members are excited to be back performing their “effects-heavy” concerts again this Christmas.

According to the band’s Facebook page, Last Illusion was formed with the sole purpose of becoming the premiere musical tribute to the popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), which late founder Paul O’Neill envisioned providing a rock-classical mix to Christmas, reminiscent of Emerson, Lake and Palmer,” and a “rock-opera aspect” suggestive of The Who.

