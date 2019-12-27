Lady Cougars taking on big challenges

By DAVID GRAVELY

When the Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team walked onto the floor of the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University March 8, 2018, they were in unfamiliar territory.

The team they were facing, Lake Taylor, was big, strong and fast. They had spent most of the season dominating their opposition. Few games were close. They beat Granby 87-9. They dominated Washington High School 99-15 and then seven days later beat Maury 79-5. Their lone loss of the season came at the hands of Princess Anne High School from Virginia Beach, who finished the season as the 33rd ranked team in the nation and the Virginia Class 5 State Champions.

Both of those teams also had something in common. Their only losses of the season came at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic. This year Pulaski County is in the mix on that big stage.

“We’ve always wanted to take the team to a bigger tournament,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “To get to some of them you have to be a proven winner. You’ve got to earn your way in. Our record last season was enough to get us an invitation. We’re pretty excited to see how we stack up. This will absolutely be a good experience for us, no matter what the outcome is.”

There are six brackets for varsity teams and one for JV in the tournament. They are listed in order as Gold, Silver, Bronze, Black, Blue and Red. There is also a JV girls bracket, as well as a varsity boys and JV boys bracket.

The Lady Cougars are playing in the Silver Bracket, the second toughest, with some pretty impressive teams. After the first round of play, Hampton High School is 8-0. Miller School is 8-2, T.C. Williams is 6-2 and Stonewall Jackson is 6-3. The record for St. Anne’s-Belfield School is 5-1 after their win over Potomac Thursday, but last season they finished with a record of 26-2, falling in the VISAA State Championship game.

Class 5 Menchville High School came into their game with Pulaski County 7-0 Thursday. They left the game with their first loss of the season as the Lady Cougars earned a 59-56 victory.

The Lady Cougars led 31-28 at the half. Sophomore Alley Fleenor, playing in her third game since returning from a knee injury, scored 16 big points in the first half to lead the way. Senior Maddie Ratcliff added five, freshman Paige Huff had four and senior Kassidy Secrist added three. Sophomore Erin Russell added two points and sophomore Taryn Blankenship, in her first action of the season after a knee injury of her own, added one point.

Things changed quickly in the second half. The Monarchs locked down on Fleenor, forcing someone else to step up to the plate. Her teammates answered the call. Huff hit a basket and two three-pointers for eight points. Russell added another eight points and Ratcliff scored six. Freshman Keslyn Secrist, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored five points in the second. Fleenor added one point for good measure.

Fleenor finished the day with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Huff had 12 points and two rebounds. Ratcliff added 11 points, four rebounds and a steal. Russell had 10 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Keslyn Secrist added five points, three rebounds and an assist. Kassidy Secrist scored three points and grabbed six rebounds. Blankenship had one point, one rebound and three blocked shots. Sophomore Courtney Cregger grabbed two rebounds. Senior Alaina Akers had two rebounds and a steal. Senior Hanna Walson added three rebounds.

Menchville had balanced scoring with four players in double digits. Amari Smith had 16 points, Kelsey Fogerty, Taniya Sandros and Kiera Bral had 11 points each.

The next opponent for the Lady Cougars was scheduled to be St. Anne’s-Belford School. That game had a 4:30 start time Friday. Be sure to visit our website to see how the Lady Cougars finished in that game and the tournament.

