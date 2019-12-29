Lady Cougars take third in Hampton

By DAVID GRAVELY

The competition was tough. That’s what they wanted. The games were close. They wanted that too. By the end of their final game Saturday the Lady Cougar basketball team had won their second out of three games and secured third place in the Silver Bracket of the Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Hampton.

The win came against the Miller School and it was close from start to finish. There were several lead changes throughout the game as Miller School hit big shots and three-pointers seemingly at will. In the end, the Lady Cougars were able to do just enough to earn the 56-52 victory over the now 9-4 Miller Mavericks from Charlottesville. At the end of the championship game, sophomore Ally Fleenor was also recognized as a member of the All-Tournament team.

“This was such a great experience for us,” said Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin. “Our schedule is tough at times, but getting the chance to play against talent like we saw this weekend will only make us better overall as a program. We’d love to have that second quarter back from our game Friday, but it taught our girls a very important lesson. Saturday we went full speed for four quarters and it paid off.”

The Lady Cougars trailed 13-15 at the end of the first quarter, but they rallied back to outscore the Mavericks 16-13 in the second quarter, giving them the 29-28 lead at the half. Keslyn Secrist and Maddie Ratcliff each recorded a three-pointer in the first half, but Miller hit three of their own.

The game slowed down just a little in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars were still able to outscore Miller 12-11 to lead 41-39 heading into the final quarter. While there were plenty of Lady Cougars that stood out through this game, sophomore Courtney Cregger hit three of six shots and made four of five free-throws for a season-high 10 points along with four rebounds. Alley Fleenor had her first double-double of the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a blocked shot. Keslyn Secrist added nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot. Maddie Ratcliff added seven points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal. Paige Huff hit two three-pointers for six points and grabbed a rebound. Taryn Blankenship, still working her way back into the lineup after an injury, scored four points and grabbed two rebounds in limited minutes. Hanna Walson scored two, rebounded one and earned an assist. Alaina Akers had one point, one rebound and one assist. Erin Russell had one rebound, one assist and two blocked shots.

With the win, the Lady Cougars move to 4-4 on the season and will now set their focus on Spotswood High School and the tournament they will play there beginning Thursday, Jan. 2.

“Everybody is going to have an off-night here and there,” Sutphin said. “The good thing about this team is that they seem to be able to sense when that is happening to someone and someone else steps up. We do have some young players on the team, but they are not inexperienced. This tournament was a very positive experience for us. I’m very proud of our girls and I’m pleased with where we are as a program right now. We’re not satisfied, but we’re making good progress to get where we want to be. I think that once we have everyone back to full speed and healthy we can be a pretty good basketball team.”

Hampton High School defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield 69-66 in the championship game to earn the Silver Bracket title. Menchville defeated Stonewall Jackson 75-45 to earn fifth place. T.C. Williams defeated Potomac 57-36 to earn seventh.

Bishop MacNamara of Maryland defeated Princess Ann 70-65 to earn the Gold Bracket championship. Hanover defeated Colonial Forge 48-41 to win the Bronze Bracket title. Landstown defeated Heritage 39-31 in the Black Bracket title game. Atlee defeated Lakeland 64-57 to win the Blue Bracket. Caroline defeated Huguenot 46-36 to win the Red Bracket championship. In the Girls JV Bracket New Hope Academy of Maryland defeated Menchville 71-21 for the championship.

