Lady Cougars start season with road loss

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

HILLSVILLE – With two key starters on the bench injured and early foul trouble restricting their efforts, the Lady Cougar basketball team lost their season opener on the road to the Carroll County Cavaliers by a final score of 59-41 Wednesday.

Freshman Paige Huff hit a three-pointer for the first Pulaski County points of the season immediately. After a Cavalier basket, senior Maddie Ratcliff hit one of her own to put the Lady Cougars up 6-2. Momentum swung quickly, however, as Pulaski County was hit with the first six fouls of the game, leaving them in foul trouble with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Trailing 13-12 at the end of the first period, the Lady Cougars were forced to hold back defensively as they incurred 11 total fouls in the first half while the Cavaliers were hit with six fouls. The second quarter ended with the Cavs clinging to their one-point lead, 23-22.

Carroll County went on to outscore Pulaski County 14-7 in the third period and 22-12 in the fourth as four Lady Cougar players … Kassidy Secrist, Alaina Akers, Paige Huff and Courtney Cregger … fouled out.

“We didn’t play well tonight and they did,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “The good news is this is our first game. We’re 0-1, not 0-22. We’ll get back in the gym tomorrow and work on getting better. Obviously getting into foul trouble early caused us some problems, but we can’t make excuses. We just need to play harder and better. We knew things might be a little rough at first, but we’ve got a long season in front of us.”

The Lady Cougars were led by Maddie Ratcliff with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Keslyn Secrist added six points and three rebounds. Kassidy Secrist scored five points and earned three rebounds. Huff scored four points and had a steal. Erin Russell had four points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Cregger added three points and four rebounds. Akers, in limited minutes, scored two points, had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Hanna Walson added two rebounds.

The Cavaliers were led by Abigail Kennedy with 18 points. Jaelyn Hagee scored 13 and Kalee Easter scored 10. Abi Easter added six points. Johanna Utt scored four. Madison Stockner added three. Ashton Richardson and Ingrid Cupp added two points each. Bella Crotts scored one point.

In junior varsity action the Lady Cougars started their season with a 60-49 victory.

After jumping out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the first period, the Lady Cougars added 13 points and the Cavs scored 12 to move the score to 31-17 at the halftime break. The Lady Cougars outscored Carroll County 13-7 in the third period to lead 44-24 at the end of three. Carroll County rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Cougars 25-16.

Eighth grader and former Lady Duke Hannah Keefer led the Lady Cougars to victory with 21 points. Freshman Tori Vest backed her up with 12 points. Eighth grader and former Lady Oriole Jaden Lawson scored 10 points. Andi Ratcliff, also a Pulaski Middle School student, added eight points. Sophomore Hailey Capps added five and Dublin Middle School student Kenzlee Jones added four.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 10, when they host Christiansburg in their home opener. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 4, 2019.

